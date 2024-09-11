San Diego Wave FC and Forward Sofia Jakobsson Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club and Sofia Jakobsson have agreed to mutually terminate the player's contract, waiving the forward to allow her to pursue other opportunities abroad.

"We want to thank Sofia for her dedication and contributions that have been instrumental to the success of the Wave since the inaugural season," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career."

Jakobsson joined San Diego ahead of the inaugural season from Bayern Munich on Jan. 15, 2022. The Swedish international forward made 52 appearances (30 starts) across all competitions for the Wave. Jakobsson tallied four goals in her time with the club and helped San Diego capture the 2023 NWSL Shield and the 2024 Challenge Cup.

