San Diego Mojo to Hold Free Volleyball Clinic for Kids

August 15, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo and USA Volleyball are teaming up with Storm Volleyball Club to host a free "Try Volleyball" clinic - a national program created to introduce kids to the sport at the local level at no cost. Designed for children in grades 1-8, the clinic will take place at Park Way Gymnasium in Chula Vista, Calif. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The introductory clinic will be led by a pair of USA Volleyball Olympians, San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park (2004, '08, '12) and Mojo assistant coach Deitre Collins-Parker (1988). Haneef-Park and Collins-Parker will guide participants who are eager to try volleyball for the first time in a fun and safe environment with a trained coaching staff.

Participants can register here for the clinic. Check-in on clinic day will begin at 11:30 a.m. with play time set for noon-1:30 p.m.

Each Try Volleyball participant will receive a complimentary ticket to the San Diego Mojo 2025 home opener, and families will receive a link to exclusive savings for additional tickets.

Try Volleyball participants receive an engaging and informative introduction to volleyball while also connecting with their local community volleyball organization-all at no cost. Clinics are hosted by local volleyball clubs and sports organizations in communities across the U.S. and are sanctioned by USA Volleyball and its 40 regional volleyball associations (regions).

USA Volleyball is celebrating Try Volleyball for Free following the excitement of the Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris with a nationwide series of clinics from September 13-22, 2024.

For more information contact the team at info@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

WHEN: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Check-in - 11:30 a.m.

Clinic play time - noon-1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Park Way Gymnasium (3554 Main St, Chula Vista, CA 91911)

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from August 15, 2024

San Diego Mojo to Hold Free Volleyball Clinic for Kids - San Diego Mojo

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.