San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Free Exhibition Game October 11 at Honda Center

September 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host the Ontario Reign in its annual preseason contest on Monday, Oct. 11 at Honda Center (7 p.m.), home of the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego's primary affiliate in the National Hockey League (NHL).

For a sixth season, the exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. Tickets for all fans are now available. Parking is expected to be at capacity. In order to take advantage of Honda Center's on-site lots, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Honda Center will be using digital ticketing for this event, and entry will be by mobile device only (maximum of eight tickets available per customer). To reserve free tickets, fans must have a My Ducks Account through Ticketmaster and use the promo code GULLS when prompted. Fans can register for a My Ducks Account via AnaheimDucks.com/MyDucksAccount.

Honda Center doors will open to the general public at 6 p.m. on the day of the game and seating is general admission (first-come, first-served basis). However, entrance will be only via mobile device, using a 2D barcode (QR code) via the Anaheim Ducks mobile app. Upon arrival to Honda Center, fans can access their digital tickets via the NHL App to gain entry.

Due to California Department of Public Health's mandate, all attendees are required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after your final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of Monday's exhibition game. Rapid COVID-19 tests will be offered in parking Lot 3 of Honda Center with results returned in 15 minutes. Attendees must follow certain policies and procedures passed along from the State and local governing officials to attend events at Honda Center. For the most up-to-date Honda Center policies and procedures, please visit HondaCenter.com.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Preseason.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.