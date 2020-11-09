San Diego Gulls to Host Inaugural Season of Giving Events

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its inaugural Gulls Season of Giving, consisting of numerous community events from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. The Gulls Season of Giving will include multiple drives and fundraisers supporting multiple local charities that make an impact in our community, in addition to highlights of positive stories of Gulls community involvement during the upcoming holiday season.

The five pillar events during the Gulls Season of Giving include the San Diego Gulls Virtual Food Drive Fundraiser (Nov. 13-22), Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1), San Diego Gulls Toy Drive Fundraiser brought to you by your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers (Dec. 4-13), Light the Way Campaign in conjunction with Rady Children's Hospital Foundation (Dec. 16) and San Diego Gulls Blood Drive brought to you by your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers at The Dana on Mission Bay (Jan. 2, 2021).

"The inaugural Gulls Season of Giving enables us to support our hockey club's mission to take pride in serving our community through a variety of charitable initiatives," said Gulls President of Business Operations Matt Savant. "There are many great local charities that are finding new and unique ways to support those in need during unprecedented times, all while staying safe and socially distanced. We look forward to our passionate fan base joining us to raise funds and support the San Diego community."

All participants will have a chance to receive a San Diego Gulls New Year's gift pack, including four tickets to two mutually agreed upon 2021-22 regular season Gulls games, gift cards from select Gulls partners and Gulls merchandise.

For more information on the Gulls Season of Giving and gifts available to donors, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SeasonOfGiving.

San Diego Gulls Virtual Food Drive Fundraiser - Nov. 13-22

The San Diego Gulls Virtual Food Drive Fundraiser will benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and their North County Food Bank chapter, which comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. Participants are encouraged to make donations to help provide nutritious food to individuals and families in need, with a club goal of raising $2,500. A limited number of gifts will be available to donors of the Gulls Virtual Food Drive Fundraiser. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 43 million pounds of food, and due to skyrocketing demand caused by the pandemic, the Food Bank serves on average 600,000 people per month in San Diego County. Through their North County Food Bank chapter and by partnering with nearly 500 nonprofit partners with feeding programs, the Food Bank provides nutritious food to individuals and families in need in communities throughout San Diego County. For more information, to volunteer or donate, please visit www.FoodDrive.givesmart.com.

Giving Tuesday - Dec. 1

The San Diego Gulls will raise funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego's Fill the Fridge Campaign on Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1), a global generosity movement that takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., creating an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the holiday season. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will donate $1 for every retweet, share or like (up to $1,500) of the team's Giving Tuesday Twitter (@SDGullsAHL) post to Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego's Fill the Fridge campaign. Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides three meals daily free of charge to families with hospitalized child. For more information or to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego's Fill the Fridge campaign with a monetary donation, please visit www.SDGGive.givesmart.com.

San Diego Gulls Toy Drive Fundraiser - Dec. 4-13

The San Diego Gulls Toy Drive Fundraiser brought to you by your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers will benefit Rady Children's Hospital, a strategic partner of the hockey club and the only children's hospital in San Diego. Participants are encouraged to make donations to help reach a goal of $2,500, which will provide the funds for Rady Children's to purchase teddy bears, toys, games, and other items to help alleviate stress and anxiety while bringing joy into the hospital, to help kids just be kids again. Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego is a 505-bed pediatric care facility providing the largest source of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties. Rady Children's is a non-profit organization that relies on support from the community to provide world-class care to nearly 250,000 kids and families each year. For more information or to make a donation to help provide a child with a special toy or teddy bear, please visit www.SDGToys.givesmart.com.

Light the Way - Rady Children's Hospital Foundation - Dec. 16

The San Diego Gulls will support Rady Children's Hospital this holiday season by way of a virtual Light the Way celebration, to help ensure that San Diego's children receive the very best care possible. Participants are encouraged to bring the laughs to the patients in the hospital this holiday season by submitting a short video featuring their best dance moves by Friday, Dec. 4. Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SeasonOfGiving for specific instructions. The Gulls support of Light the Way helps to reimagine the foundation's annual in-person celebration to still bring holiday warmth and cheer to Rady Children's Hospital patients, families and staff despite being unable to physically gather at the hospital. For more information on Light the Way, please visit

www.RadyFoundation.org/LTW.

San Diego Gulls Blood Drive - Jan. 2, 2021

The San Diego Gulls will host the San Diego Gulls Blood Drive brought to you by your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers at The Dana on Mission Bay, the first local blood drive of 2021 benefiting the San Diego Blood Bank. All donors will be provided with a Gulls gift bag, including a $15 voucher to the Firefly Eatery & Bar, located onsite. San Diego Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need, with a vision is to further ensure the health of the San Diego community by simultaneously delivering related health and wellness education and services, and extending into research. To make an appointment to donate at the San Diego Gulls Blood Drive, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/GullsBloodDrive.

