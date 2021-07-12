San Antonio Splits Sunday Night Doubleheader against Amarillo

July 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - After back-to-back rainouts, the Missions and Sod Poodles participated in a Sunday evening doubleheader. The Missions were victorious in game by a final score of 6-1. However, Amarillo completed a seven-inning no-hitter against San Antonio in game two.

In game one, the pitching matchup was Adrian Martinez against Bryce Jarvis. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions exploded for a five-run second inning. With two outs, Michael Curry drove in two runs with a single to left field. Olivier Basabe followed that with a single. Jose Azocar provided the big blast with a three-run home run. It was his fifth long ball of the year. The Missions took a 5-0 lead.

The Missions added an insurance run in the third inning courtesy of the long ball. Eguy Rosario connected on his seventh home run of the season to increase their lead to 6-0.

In his first outing since throwing six no-hit innings against Corpus Christi on July 2nd, Martinez was dominant once again on Sunday. He allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings of work. The run allowed came in his sixth inning of work.

Amarillo scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning. Jancarlos Cintron drew a walk to start the inning. He stole second base and then scored on an RBI single from Luis Basabe.

Pedro Avila pitched the seventh inning for the Missions. It was his first appearance since being sent down from Triple-A El Paso over the weekend. The Missions took game by a final score of 6-1.

In game two, the pitching matchup was Osvaldo Hernandez against Matt Tabor. After a scoreless first inning, Amarillo jumped on San Antonio for two runs in the second inning. With two outs, Dominic Miroglio drew a walk. Osvaldo Abreu drove him in with an RBI double to break the scoreless tie. Mikey Reynolds repeated that and doubled in Abreu. Amarillo had an early 2-0 lead.

Hernandez lasted four innings for San Antonio before being replaced by Brandon Komar. Hernandez allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out three batters.

The Sod Poodles attacked Komar early on in his appearance. The first four batters of the inning reached base and two runs scored before an out was recorded. Jancarlos Cintron walked before being driven by a Stone Garrett RBI double. Renae Martinez followed that with another RBI double. Amarillo extended their lead to 4-0.

Amarillo added two more insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning. Against new pitcher Fred Schlichtholz, the first two batters of the inning reached base. Osvaldo Abreu singled and Mikey Reynolds drew a walk. With two outs in the inning, Stone Garrett drove in both runners with a single to right field. It was now a 6-0 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

- With the doubleheader split, San Antonio is now 29-30 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-6, Solo HR, 2 K, GIDP (Both Games Combined)

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K

After a day off on Monday, the Missions will begin a six-game road series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, July 13th. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (4-3, 2.45) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Corpus Christi has yet to announce their probable starters.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.