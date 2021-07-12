Tabor Throws First No-Hitter in Sod Poodles History

San Antonio, Texas - Sod Poodles right-hander Matt Tabor tossed the team's first no-hitter of any kind on Sunday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium, spinning seven hitless frames in a scheduled seven-inning game. Amarillo's 6-1 win was the nightcap of a doubleheader between the Sod Poodles and San Antonio Missions.

Tabor allowed just two walks in the outing and struck out three. The 22-year-old retired 13 straight batters to end the performance and did not allow a runner to reach second base. Amarillo's defense also turned a pair of double plays.

Tabor has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts, a stretch spanning 19.2 innings.

Offensively, the Soddies scored early and tacked on in the later innings.

Amarillo struck in the second inning against San Antonio starter Osvaldo Hernandez, as Mikey Reynolds laced a two-run double to give the Soddies a 2-0 advantage.

The Sod Poodles went on to score twice in the fifth, on back-to-back RBI doubles from Stone Garrett and Renae Martinez. Garrett delivered again in the sixth inning with a two-run double to extend Amarillo's lead to 6-0.

In the opener of the twin billing, the Soddies fell 6-1.

Amarillo starter Bryce Jarvis was met with a five-run second inning, highlighted by Michael Curry's two-run double and Jose Azocar's three-run home run. Missions shortstop Eggy Rosario also hit a solo home run in the third.

The Sod Poodles received big offensive doubleheaders from Osvaldo Abreu and Luis Basabe. Abreu collected five hits between the two games, including a four-for-four performance in the nightcap. Basabe had three hits in the doubleheader.

The Sod Poodles are off Monday and begin a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. First pitch in Midland, Texas is at 6:30 p.m.

Radio coverage with Sam Levitt begins 20 minutes prior to first pitch on Amarillo's NewsTalk 940 AM and the Sod Poodles Radio Network.

