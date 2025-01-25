San Antonio FC Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2

January 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







Houston, TX - San Antonio FC fought to a 2-2 draw in its first preseason test of the year against Houston Dynamo.

Houston took an early 1-0 in the lead in the first half, carrying the advantage into the break.

Alex Crognale and Shannon Gomez came on to start the second half alongside a group of trialists. Crognale equalized for SAFC with a header early in half, scoring San Antonio's first goal of the preseason. An SAFC trialist found the net shortly after to give San Antonio the 2-1 lead before Houston pulled the match back even with a late score.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-1, Alex Crognale

SAFC: 2-1, Trialist 57'

Next Up

San Antonio FC will host University of the Incarnate Word in a closed-door friendly Saturday, Feb. 1. The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota will open against Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Rece Buckmaster, Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor, Trialist, Juan Sebastian Osorio, Luke Haakenson, Nicky Hernandez, Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo, Jake LaCava

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 25, 2025

San Antonio FC Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2 - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.