San Antonio FC Defeats SMU 2-1 in Preseason Friendly

February 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC secured its second consecutive preseason victory, defeating Southern Methodist University 2-1 Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, SAFC broke the deadlock early out of the break with a header from Juan Agudelo.

Luke Haakenson followed up with his second goal in as many matches, finding some space in the final third and beating the goalkeeper to double San Antonio's lead. The Mustangs were able to pull back within a score in the final minutes for a final score of 2-1.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: 1-0 Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Alex Crognale)

SAFC: 2-0 Luke Haakenson

SMU: 2-1

Next Up

San Antonio FC will travel to face USL League Two side Corpus Christi FC Saturday, Feb. 15. The 10th anniversary season presented by Toyota will open against Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, March 8 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Shannon Gomez, Alex Crognale, Alexis Souahy, Jimmy Medranda, Trialist, Almir Soto, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava, Juan Agudelo

