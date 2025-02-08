Las Vegas Lights FC Falls 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in First Preseason Friendly in Coachella
February 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC battles Real Salt Lake at the Coachella Valley Invitational
COACHELLA, CA - Las Vegas Lights FC lost 3-0 to Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake today in the team's opening preseason friendly in Coachella, California.
The match kicked off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Empire Polo Club as both teams continue preparations for their respective seasons.
Lights Starting XI:
Arozarena (GK), Singer, Gartig, Nigro, Smart, Brewer, Adams, Leal, Pinzon, Noel, Covil
Goals:
20' - Real Salt Lake
35' - Real Salt Lake
50' - Real Salt Lake
Remaining Preseason Friendlies:
Wednesday, January 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City (Coachella)
Saturday, January 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC (Coachella)
Saturday, February 1 vs. The Town FC (free friendly at Cashman Field)
Home Opener:
The Lights open the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home at Cashman Field. The home opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Single match tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets to browse ticket options and buy now.
