Las Vegas Lights FC Falls 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in First Preseason Friendly in Coachella

February 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC battles Real Salt Lake at the Coachella Valley Invitational

COACHELLA, CA - Las Vegas Lights FC lost 3-0 to Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake today in the team's opening preseason friendly in Coachella, California.

The match kicked off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Empire Polo Club as both teams continue preparations for their respective seasons.

Lights Starting XI:

Arozarena (GK), Singer, Gartig, Nigro, Smart, Brewer, Adams, Leal, Pinzon, Noel, Covil

Goals:

20' - Real Salt Lake

35' - Real Salt Lake

50' - Real Salt Lake

Remaining Preseason Friendlies:

Wednesday, January 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City (Coachella)

Saturday, January 15 vs. Chicago Fire FC (Coachella)

Saturday, February 1 vs. The Town FC (free friendly at Cashman Field)

Home Opener:

The Lights open the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 8 at home at Cashman Field. The home opener vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Single match tickets are on sale now. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets to browse ticket options and buy now.

