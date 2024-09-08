San Antonio FC Blanks Monterey Bay F.C. 1-0

September 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - San Antonio FC completed the season sweep of Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, coming away with a 1-0 win on the road.

San Antonio's game-winning goal came in the 57th minute, as Luis Solignac converted a penalty kick for his third score of the season.

SAFC posted its sixth clean sheet of the season and its third in five matches. With the win, SAFC moves to 7-12-7 on the season with 28 points, slotting into 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

Next Up

San Antonio FC is on the road again to take on Oakland Roots SC Saturday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SA: Luis Solignac (Penalty) 57'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 7-12-7 on the season with 28 points, moving to 10th place in the Western Conference standings and just two points below the playoff line.

SAFC remains undefeated all-time against Monterey Bay F.C., leading the series 4-0-1.

Forward Luis Solignac scored his third goal of the season and the 11th of his SAFC career.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez and defender Omar Grey made their first SAFC starts since joining the club this week.

Sanchez recorded his first clean sheet for the club, giving San Antonio its sixth of the season.

The SAFC defense hasn't allowed a goal through the run of play in five matches.

SAFC posted a season-high 38 clearances in the match, holding Monterey Bay without a shot on target.

SAFC Pro Academy product Landry Walker made his second appearance of the season.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley, Omar Grey, Rece Buckmaster, Sofiane Djeffal (Richard Windbichler 46'), Luke Haakenson, Jesús Brígido (Hugo Mbongue 80'), Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo (captain) (Landry Walker 90'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Andres Bacho, Brandon Gongora

Disciplinary Summary:

MB: Walmer Martinez (Yellow Card) 16'

SA: Carter Manley (Yellow Card) 64'

MB: Kai Greene (Yellow Card) 90+ 7'

SA: Hugo Mbongue (Yellow Card) 90+10'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the win)

Despite the hardship and adversity, the guys remained focused, hungry and committed to the game plan. They knew the importance of this game and earning the three points, and they did, so I'm incredibly proud of the guys and their mentality and commitment to one another.

(On the team's strong defensive form)

I believe it's five games now that we have yet to concede a goal in the run of play. That's a great improvement and that's a collective effort from the goalkeeper all the way to the front. The guys have bought in and have committed to putting their bodies on the line, so it's another demonstration of a great team effort and a hard-fought, well-deserved three points.

(On Sanchez and Grey's performances)

We've got Omar and Richard come in a couple of days before we play and it's incredibly challenging for those players, but both stepped up. Richard obviously had a clean sheet, and I thought Omar dominant on that side so all in all, proud of them and proud of the team.

Forward Luis Solignac

(On the win)

It's an important win. For me personally, being back on the scoresheet is super important. Like I've said, in every team I've been with, I want to score goals that matter. Today was a big one for us. We came with the right mentality. We got three points against a direct opponent for the playoffs, so I think it's a great win and a great night for us, but we have to keep building from here.

Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal

(On the team's performance)

I think it was a hard-fought win. It's not an easy place to play, a ways away from home. The guys worked really hard and got rewarded with the goal and with the win at the end of it. It's not an easy position to be in with all the players we're missing, but I think everybody as a group did a great job.

