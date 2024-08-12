San Antonio Brahmas Outside Linebacker Wyatt Ray Signs with Miami Dolphins

August 12, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas outside linebacker Wyatt Ray has signed with the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. Ray becomes the seventh Brahma to sign an NFL contract this off season.

Ray adds to the Brahmas NFL signing list of long snapper Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Jontre' Kirklin (San Francisco 49ers), outside linebacker Zach Morton (Green Bay Packers), offensive lineman Kohl Levao (New York Jets), defensive lineman Prince Emili (Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Julién Davenport (Atlanta Falcons). As with the other San Antonio signees, the Brahmas will retain Ray's rights should he return to the UFL.

A Boca Raton, Florida native who played collegiately at Boston College, Ray led the Brahmas with 5.5 sacks, which ranked fifth in the UFL. He ranked second on the team with six tackles for loss. He finished the season with 24 tackles seeing action in nine games and two post season games. He recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the XFL Conference Championship win over St. Louis.

