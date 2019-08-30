Samad Taylor Recipient of Team Community Service Award

DUNEDIN, FL - INF Samad Taylor has been selected the 2019 Dunedin Blue Jays community service award winner for his dedication to local students and members of the community. The award is given out every year to the Dunedin Blue Jays player who best represents the values and goals of the community relations outreach program throughout the season.

Matt Woak, the Coordinator of Community Relations, reflected on Samad Taylor's contributions this season. "Samad Taylor has been a clubhouse leader all season, stepping up to give back to the local community any way possible. His dedication to interacting with students through our Bookin' It to the Ballpark reading program brought joy to many kids and Taylor himself knowing he was making a difference on and off the field".

Taylor gave back to the community with his multiple appearances at Pinellas County schools reading and interacting with second grade students. Every reading event Taylor attended ended with the message to the kids of always persevering and never giving up on your dreams, no matter what others may say. He also shared the importance of staying active and healthy by visiting a Dunedin Elementary physical education class. Taylor stressed the importance of stretching and having fun outside with a friendly game of kickball. In the Blue Jays annual Charity Bowling Tournament helping to raise over $10,600 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, he took time to visit with members from all over the community, and he continued to show enthusiasm for giving back away from the ballpark.

Taylor commented on winning the award saying, "It means a lot to me. It was cool to go to schools to read to younger kids and get to open their eyes into what their future can be."

Samad Taylor joins the list of Danny Barnes, Matt Newman, Taylor Cole, L.B. Dantzler, Jorge Saez, Tim Mayza, Josh DeGraaf, and Connor Eller as a winner of the Community Service Award.

