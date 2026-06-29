Sam Kerr Is BACK in the NWSL
Published on June 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Sam Kerr returns to the NWSL and joins Gotham FC. Don't miss the NWSL back in action on July 3rd!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Grand Opening of CommonSpirit Performance Center - Denver Summit FC
- Global Superstar Sam Kerr Returns to Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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