Sam Kerr Is BACK in the NWSL

Published on June 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Sam Kerr returns to the NWSL and joins Gotham FC. Don't miss the NWSL back in action on July 3rd!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 29, 2026

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