Sam Dexter Named American Association Batter of the Week

August 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHawks infielder Sam Dexter as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week, for the week of August 18-24. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

In the six games since signing with the RedHawks on August 19th, Dexter is 10-for-23 with eight RBI, four doubles and two home runs and a .435 average. Both home runs came in back-to-back days, as his first of the season was a two-run shot that helped the RedHawks defeat the Canaries 11-3 on Saturday.

The Oakland, Maine native played collegiately for the University of Southern Maine before being drafted in the 23rd round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He played for two seasons in the White Sox organization and then a season with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the Can-Am League. In 2019, Sam signed with the Milwaukee Milkmen, where he had 75 hits and appeared in 98 games. He signed with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League in 2020 before being acquired by the RedHawks this month.

The RedHawks return home to face the familiar Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday, August 25th at Newman Outdoor Field for a three-game home stand.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.