Salem Red Sox Launch 2021 Season Tickets

SALEM, Va. - Following the announcement on June 30th of the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, the Salem Red Sox turn their attention to plan for a memorable 2021 season at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The Salem Red Sox will launch their season ticket packages on Thursday, July 23rd in conjunction with Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

"After a year without Minor League Baseball, the excitement for the upcoming season has never been higher," said Charlie Umland, Director of Ticket Sales. "Our season ticket packages are flexible and offer safe and affordable family entertainment."

With Quarter Season ticket packages starting at $126 (18 tickets), Half Season starting at $218.75 (35 tickets), and Full Season starting at $402.50 (70 tickets), there is a ticket package for everyone. Fans can secure their seats with just a $25 deposit, and payment plans are available. From gifts to experiences, to discounts and more, there are numerous benefits to being a Salem Red Sox season ticket holder.

Salem Red Sox staff are diligently working on organizing an exciting 2021 season and hope the community will show their support of Minor League Baseball. In the meantime, Salem Memorial Ballpark will host several special events for fans to continue creating lasting memories.

"Minor League is true baseball," said Matt Sisk, Salem Red Sox season ticket holder since 2016. "The players and staff keep us involved and the intimate setting allows us to know our team and support them all season long."

For more information on season ticket packages, call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

