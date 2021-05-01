Salem Red Sox Announce Opening Day Roster

SALEM, Va. - With just 10 days until Opening Day and 614 days since the Salem Red Sox last took to Haley Toyota Field, the 2021 Low-A East League season stage is set for an exciting and competitive return.

The Salem Red Sox have announced the 2021 Opening Day roster headlined by a dynamic duo of 19-year-old, prospects. 2020 First Round Draft Pick, Nick Yorke and 2019 Second Round Draft Pick, Matthew Lugo will man the middle infield for Salem. Joining them in the lineup will be the organizations fourth ranked prospect, Gilberto Jimenez, who led all Red Sox minor leaguers in batting average in 2019. Lastly, toeing the rubber for the team will be Aldo Ramirez, who offers a three-pitch mix and checks in as Boston's tenth overall prospect.

"We have a very good group of guys with a high-energy vibe," said Salem Red Sox Manager Luke Montz. "It's been a little over a year since a majority of these guys have played an official game. The want, the care, the readiness, and the fight were all on display during Spring Training."

2021 marks Montz first season managing Salem after serving in the same role for Short-A Lowell (2019-20) and serving as a coaching assistant for Double-A Portland (2018). In 2019, Montz led the Spinners to the Stedler Division title and a 42-34 record in the regular season.

Montz went on to say, "We talked about consistency with our group as we head into the season. Each and everyday we have a job to do - to better ourselves in all aspect of our game."

Pitchers (18): RHP Merfy Andrew, RHP Jacinto Arredondo, RHP Brock Bell, RHP Bradley Blalock, RHP Casey Cobb, RHP Jordan DiValerio, LHP Shane Drohan, RHP Ryan Fernandez, RHP Robert Kwiatkowski, RHP Cole Milam, RHP Aaron Perry, RHP Aldo Ramirez, LHP Jorge Rodriguez, RHP Devon Roedahl, RHP Cody Scroggins, LHP Brandon Walter, LHP Jeremy Wu-Yelland, RHP Ryan Zeferjahn

Catchers (3): Alex Erro, Jaxx Groshans, Stephen Scott

Infielders (6): Joe Davis, Matthew Lugo, Jake Makenzie, Nicholas Northcut, Ceddanne Rafaela, Nick Yorke

Outfielders (5): Jecorrah Arnold, Wil Dalton, Nick Decker, Gilverto Jimenez, Dean Miller

