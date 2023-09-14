Salem Red Sox Announce Annual Carilion Clinic vs. Lewis Gale Charity Softball Game

September 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. -Join the Salem Red Sox for the 6th Annual Carilion Clinic vs. Lewis Gale Charity Softball Game, being held at the Home of the Salem Red Sox - Carilion Clinic Field, on Sunday, October 1st.

Admission is $5 at the gate (cash only), kids under 10 free. Gates open at 1pm and the game starts at 2pm. Physicians, nurses and administrators will suit up for each hospital during the nine-inning contest. Proceeds from the Homers for Hearts game between the area's two largest health care providers will benefit the American Heart Association.

