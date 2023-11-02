Salem Red Sox Announce 2024 Broadcasters

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox are teaming up with the Virginia Tech School of Communication for the fourth consecutive year ahead of the 2024 baseball season to broadcast all 2024 Red Sox home games. Giovanni Heater and Carter Hill will be the voices of the Salem Red Sox ahead of Opening Day set for Friday, April 5. Games will be aired on streaming services and MiLB.com.

Heater is currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, studying Sports, Media, and Analytics. This will be his second year as a broadcaster for the Salem Red Sox. "Gio" was born and raised in Syracuse, New York and placed as an STAA Second Team All-American last year. Heater has play-by-play experience on the ACC Network Extra, calling baseball, lacrosse, volleyball and soccer. He has also called baseball and softball on the Virginia Tech Sports Network from LEARFIELD. Giovanni serves as the Broadcaster Coordinator of Play-by-Play Broadcasting for Virginia Tech's student sports organization, 3304 Sports where he calls Virginia Tech football and basketball. Heater also works for Tech Sideline, hosting "The Tech Sideline Podcast", "Triumph Spotlight", and other various projects. Giovanni looks forward to another great year with the Salem Red Sox.

Carter Hill is currently a junior at Virginia Tech in the Sports Media and Analytics (SMA) program. A lifelong sports fan, Carter grew up just down the road from the school's campus, graduating locally from Blacksburg High School in May 2021. He has been heavily involved in the SMA program ever since arriving his freshman year, broadcasting seven different sports and covering football and men's basketball for 3304 Sports, the student sports media program at Virginia Tech, where he currently serves as a co-editor-in-chief. In addition, Carter also is currently a broadcast associate for Virginia Tech softball, where he calls games on behalf of the program on the Virginia Tech Sports Network from Learfield. On top of that, Carter regularly hosts TSL Today, a daily podcast that covers all things Virginia Tech sports for Tech Sideline, the premier outlet that covers the Hokies. He also writes feature stories and handles other content for Virginia Tech Athletics, and will occasionally fill-in to co-host The Bear Tailgate Show, the local pre-game show for Tech football and men's basketball games. Carter has spent the past two summers broadcasting summer collegiate baseball in Eastern North Carolina. Both for the Wilson Tobs in the Coastal Plain League in 2023, and for the Tarboro River Bandits in the Premier Collegiate League in 2022. He could not be more excited to take that next step into professional baseball and to represent both the Red Sox organization and the City of Salem on a day-to-day basis.

3304 Sports is the multi-media online platform for student sports journalism and the digital home of the Sports Play-by-Play class at Virginia Tech. Members of the 3304 Sports team cover major college sporting events, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow in a professional environment.

Sports Media & Analytics students at Virginia Tech study sports journalism and work in the school's digital broadcast studio, newsroom, and media lab. Students learn in real-world environments through extensive field work on campus and at stadiums and arenas throughout the ACC and the country.

"We are very excited to continue the partnership with Virginia Tech School of Communication," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "This collaboration is a great opportunity for students in the program and a perfect fit for providing on-air coverage for our fans."

