5th Annual CSRA Walk for Water Slated for Saturday, November 18th

November 2, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The 2023 CSRA Walk for Water is excited to once again host this annual event at SRP Park to raise funds in support of the over 2.1 billion people worldwide that lack access to safe water. The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children across the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.

The CSRA Walk for Water 2023 will bring together teams of participants from both sides of the Savannah River and from all walks of life as we boldly battle the global water crisis. Together, the CSRA can make a real difference by bringing safe water to people in need. Register or donate today. The Walk starts at 9 AM (gates open at 8 AM) and will take place RAIN or SHINE.

As we walk for clean water we wanted to share this testimonial of two major league baseball players that this has affected: 2023 MLB Players Impact - Compassion Over Competition - Water Mission

*With one adult registration ($25) your donation can provide 1-person clean water for a year. Join this growing event! *

Event Details

Who: Churches, Companies, Teams and Individuals throughout the CSRA are invited to participate in the CSRA Walk for Water

When: Saturday, November 18th, 2023

What: 2023 #CSRAWalk4Water

Where: SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Why: Hundreds will rally together to bring hope to those who lack access to safe water by participating in the 5th annual CSRA Walk for Water. The CSRA Walk for Water encourages participants to carry buckets along the three-mile route to simulate the daily trek millions of people make to collect water in developing countries. Start and finish at SRP Park, North Augusta, SC. The route of the Walk will cross the 13th Street Bridge. Then via Riverwalk, participants will proceed to 6th Street, then to St. Paul's Church. From St. Paul's, they will reverse course returning to the 13th Street Bridge via Riverwalk, with the finish being at SRP Park.

Time: Gates open at 8 AM for coffee and snacks, Opening Ceremony & Walk begins at 9:00 AM

Registration: $25 for adults, includes t-shirt, $10 for youth, children six and under are free

Register Online: www.walkforwater.com/csra

If you are a business the 2023 CSRA Walk for Water is looking for companies to come on board and support this great event. Partnership levels range from $250-$5000, to learn more email [email protected] or visit: https://walkforwater.rallybound.org/walk-for-water-csra/Static/sponsors

Impact: In many areas of the globe, women and children spend 2-3 hours walking to collect water every day. In most cases, their walk is one to four miles, and the water they collect is not safe for drinking. At the 2023 CSRA Walk for Water, we will walk in honor of our neighbors worldwide who walk to collect water every day and raise funds to bring safe, clean water to communities around the world in a sustainable way.

