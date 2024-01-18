Saints Offer Presale to the Presale with Hearty Minnesotan Special Pricing for 21 Early Season Games

ST. PAUL, MN - Minnesotans are built different. Temperatures below zero for an outdoor hockey game. No problem. Coldest United States Men's National Soccer game in history. Fill the stadium. Since the St. Paul Saints began playing games in April (make it March this year), the organization has leaned into the fact the people in the Land of 10,000 Lakes embrace spring temperatures more conducive for Siberian huskies. This season the Saints are rewarding hearty Minnesotans with a special priced presale for 21 home games from March-early May.

Beginning on Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. fans can purchase tickets for the opening homestand from March 29-31 and three, six-game series from April 9-14, April 23-28 and April 30-May 5 at a special spring price that are as follows:

Outfield Reserved: $12

Infield Reserved: $15

Drink Rail: $15

Home Plate Reserved: $17

Capitol Box: $26

Securian Financial Club: $105

This special pricing allows fans to purchase tickets for some of the hottest giveaways of the season like the opening weekend hoodie giveaway on March 29 (baby blue with red Saints script like the alternate jerseys) and March 30 (black with primary logo), a DJ will be spinning tracks of all of Taylor Swifts top hits on April 12, Peanuts celebration (Charlie Brown and friends, not the legume) on April 28, and any of the four Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy. The special pricing is available through February 16. As a bonus, any fans that purchase tickets during this timeframe will have the opportunity to partake in a future presale for tickets to any remaining Saints game the rest of the season.

While not part of this promotion, the popular fireside seats are returning for the 2024 season and go on sale Tuesday, February 6.

The Hearty Minnesota ticket package can be purchased by calling the Saints office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 19 and during Saints office hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., at 651-644-6659 or visiting saintsbaseball.com.

