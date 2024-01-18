Gwinnett Stripers Unveil Plans for "Coca-Cola Front Porch"

January 18, 2024 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with Diamond Baseball Holdings, today announced the first major renovation project in the 15-year history of Coolray Field. The Stripers are teaming up with Coca-Cola® to create an exciting new space, the Coca-Cola Front Porch, opening this spring in the seating bowl behind home plate.

Rising from the area that was Section 100, the Coca-Cola Front Porch will be the only large open-air deck located right off Coolray Field's main concourse. Its features include:

Spacious and flexible accommodations (approximately 1,500 square feet) for groups up to 150 people

The best group space in the ballpark, with fantastic views from right behind home plate

Fast and convenient entry, just steps from the main gate

Food service provided within the space, ensuring it is a place you can eat in and stay in for the entire game

Protection from the elements, thanks to its location under the roof

In front of the Coca-Cola Front Porch will be eight 4Topps Tables (ready in time for Opening Night on April 2 and now available for full-season memberships) and 72 individual seats. Creation of the Front Porch has also allowed for development of a new Concourse Suite down the first base line, a smaller and more intimate 12-person open-air suite located off the main concourse.

"With the ongoing goal of creating a more premium experience for fans to enjoy Stripers baseball, we are thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to launch the new Front Porch," said Stripers General Manager Erin McCormick. "One of Coolray Field's main benefits has always been how close you can sit to the future stars of the Atlanta Braves, and we're excited to add a new group area that puts them right in the heart of the action. We know this will be a hit with Stripers fans for many years to come."

"We are proud to partner with the Gwinnett Stripers to bring the Coca-Cola Front Porch experience to life," said Alton Rutledge, sales center manager of Lawrenceville Coca-Cola Bottling Co. "In this new space, fans will be able to enjoy America's favorite pastime with their favorite ballpark beverage - an ice-cold Coca-Cola."

Larimer Design Architecture, known for its improvement projects at ballparks including the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park and San Diego Padres' Petco Park, designed the Coca-Cola Front Porch with input from the Stripers and DBH.

"In celebration of Coolray Field's 15th anniversary, Larimer Design is honored to work with the Gwinnett Stripers on this exciting project," said principal architect Tom Larimer. "For the past 18 years, our firm has worked hand-in-hand with Minor League ball clubs to enhance the fan experience while maintaining affordability for families. We can't wait to see the Coca-Cola Front Porch in action this summer."

Construction begins this winter, with completion planned for May. Group dates and memberships for the space are on sale now but are expected to move quickly. Contact the Stripers Ticket Office at 678-277-0340 to book your group.

Stay tuned for updates on construction progress of the Coca-Cola Front Porch by following @GoStripers on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.