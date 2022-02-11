Saints, American Red Cross, and Regions Hospital Team up for Blood Drive on February 18

ST. PAUL, MN - Community involvement is a staple for the St. Paul Saints beginning before they played their first game in 1993. Whether it's off-season or in season, the Saints team up with their partners for the greater good. The American Red Cross Blood Drive, hosted by the Saints in partnership with Regions Hospital on Friday, February 18, brings three of the more recognizable names in the Twin Cities together for one worthy cause.

The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing concerning risk to patient care. With less than a one-day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

This is the time to take care of one another, and blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community. Blood donations can help the type of patients seen at Regions Hospital including trauma and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

Mayor Melvin Carter, CEO of HealthPartners, Andrea Walsh, and Regions Hospital Surgeon and MN Red Cross Board Chair, Dr. Hamlar, will join in on celebrating the outpouring support for the Twin Cities.

For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

Blood drive safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions - including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff - have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Currently all available spots are filled and walk-up appointments aren't available. Those donating and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors may still donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining blood donation eligibility.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

