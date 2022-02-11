Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on February 19

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host a Job Fair at Coolray Field on Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Suite Lounge.

During the Job Fair, individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:

Ushers / Guest Relations

Parking Attendants

Security

Ticket Sellers

Team Store Associates

Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew

Hype Squad

Amusements Attendants

Video Board Production / Control Room

Stats Operators

Photographers

Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be present at the Job Fair and accepting applications for:

Catering/Club Attendants

Suite Servers

Cocktail Servers

Bartenders

Cooks (Premium & Concessions)

Cashiers

Runners

Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resume. Parking is free, and attendees will enter through the Coolray Field Main Gate.

For those interested who cannot attend the Job Fair, please email stripersinfo@braves.com.

The Stripers' 2022 season is not affected by the current lockout of Major League Baseball and will go on as scheduled. Gwinnett begins the year on Tuesday, April 5 at Memphis before returning to Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.

Single-game tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers 2022 home games will go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Memberships, Luxury Suites, Group Outings, and more are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

