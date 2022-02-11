Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on February 19
February 11, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host a Job Fair at Coolray Field on Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the Suite Lounge.
During the Job Fair, individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences can apply for the following part-time, seasonal gameday positions:
Ushers / Guest Relations
Parking Attendants
Security
Ticket Sellers
Team Store Associates
Grounds Crew
Cleaning Crew
Hype Squad
Amusements Attendants
Video Board Production / Control Room
Stats Operators
Photographers
Coolray Field's concessionaire, Professional Sports Catering, will also be present at the Job Fair and accepting applications for:
Catering/Club Attendants
Suite Servers
Cocktail Servers
Bartenders
Cooks (Premium & Concessions)
Cashiers
Runners
Applicants for all positions should bring printed copies of their resume. Parking is free, and attendees will enter through the Coolray Field Main Gate.
For those interested who cannot attend the Job Fair, please email stripersinfo@braves.com.
The Stripers' 2022 season is not affected by the current lockout of Major League Baseball and will go on as scheduled. Gwinnett begins the year on Tuesday, April 5 at Memphis before returning to Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.
Single-game tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers 2022 home games will go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Memberships, Luxury Suites, Group Outings, and more are on sale now at GoStripers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from February 11, 2022
- Saints, American Red Cross, and Regions Hospital Team up for Blood Drive on February 18 - St. Paul Saints
- Jackie Robinson Scholarship Applications Open for 2022 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on February 19 - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Job Fair on February 19
- Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour Coming to Coolray Field on April 12
- Gwinnett Stripers to Host Virtual National Anthem Auditions
- Gwinnett Stripers Complete Successful 2021 Season
- Gwinnett Stripers Join Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings