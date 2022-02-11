Jackie Robinson Scholarship Applications Open for 2022

PAPILLION, Neb. - Applications for the Jackie Robinson Scholarship presented by The Weitz Company are currently open and due by March 11, 2022. The Chasers Charities-Robinson Athletic Scholarship program is administered by the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Winners of the scholarship will be notified no later than April 1, 2022 and receive one $1000 scholarship that is not renewable and is to be paid directly to the student's accredited postsecondary institution. Winners will be recognized during the Storm Chasers' home game against the Louisville Bats on Friday, April 15, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The scholarship recognizes the impact Jackie Robinson-the first Black player in Major League Baseball history-had on America and the legacy he left for all Americans by supporting two local Black high school athletes for their hard work, character, and motivation to make a positive impact on our local community and society.

To be eligible to apply, the student must:

Be a United States citizen or a permanent resident

Reside in one of the following counties: Sarpy, Douglas, Cass, Lancaster, Pottawattamie

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Be a Black high school student participating in athletics

Be a high school senior or graduate planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited postsecondary institution

A student's application must consist of:

Current, complete transcripts of grades

Letter of support from current supervising principal, coach, or guidance counselor

Statement of how and why sports have been important in your life

Essay answering the question: "Which athlete has inspired you and why" with examples included

Complete applications can be sent to:

Chasers Charities

c/o Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Club

Attn: Jenna Kniss

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, NE 68046

For questions or more information, applicants may contact Jenna Kniss via email at JennaK@omahastormchasers.com or by phone at (402) 738-2193.

