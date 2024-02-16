Sahlen Field Will be Cashless for Bisons Games in 2024 for Concessions, Merchandise, Vending & Restaurant Purchases

February 16, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







In an effort to increase overall ballpark convenience and to further streamline and enhance fan experiences throughout the ballpark, the Buffalo Bisons today announced that Sahlen Field will be 'cashless' for concessions, merchandise, vending and at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant at Bisons games in 2024.

Bisons fans can continue to use all major American and Canadian credit card and US debit cards as well as secure forms of digital payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. All existing Bisons Gift Cards are also still valid and can be used throughout the ballpark. As part of this transition, the Bisons have added 30% more payment devices to assist with the efficiency of all purchases.

The Sahlen Field Box Office will still accept both cash along with credit card payments towards the purchase of all ticket options, including single-game tickets and the full selection of Bisons ticket package options.

Bisons 2024 'Season Ticket Concession Dollars' will continue to be used as in seasons past and can be handed in at concession stands for food and beverage purchases. Any existing 'Bisons Bucks' held by fans are also still valid but will have to be exchanged at a designated area inside the ballpark for a Bisons Gift Card of the same value.

For more information on this and all ballpark policies for the 2024 season, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

