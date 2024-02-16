RailRiders Unveil New Collaboration with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

February 16, 2024 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce a new collaboration with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in 2024; the Home Half Hazy Pale Ale. The Hawley, PA-based brewery is introducing a new beer into its catalog and the offering will be available at PNC Field this season. Coming in with 5.5% Alcohol by Volume, 30 International Bitterness Units and a generous addition of Citra and Mosaic hops, fans can expect a juicy blast of citrus, tropical fruit and melon from this sessionable pale ale while taking in nine innings of action.

"We are thrilled to welcome this custom brew from Wallenpaupack Brewing Company into our starting lineup," said Katie Beekman, General Manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. "This tremendous partnership has provided our fanbase with their well-known local offerings and we know the Home Half Hazy Pale Ale will quickly become a fan favorite at PNC Field. We always look for ways to grow with our partners and this is a natural next step with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company."

"In baseball vernacular, the Home Half is the part of the inning where the home team is up to bat and we thought that it was a great message that no matter what a fan's Major League team might be, people from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area truly embrace the RailRiders as their home team and PNC Field as their home ballpark," said Brad Beneski, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company's Director of Business Development. "And, so we wanted to find a way to make every visit to the ballpark as immersive of a local experience as possible with an official beer for the home crowd."

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are entering their second year of a four-year partnership that gives the award-winning, local brewery naming rights to a craft beer stand on the third base side of the team's concourse where fans can find a variety of draft and canned options including their flagships, current seasonals, and now an exclusive collaboration with the team. The brewery also conducts social media contests to give away tickets for each home stand.

"As community members, we know how fortunate we are to have a team like the RailRiders and a space like PNC Field right in our backyard, so to be a part of the experience is an honor in which we take a lot of pride," Beneski added. "And with our brewpub being an easy trip from the ballpark, we've even had a fair amount of baseball fans make the trek to see our brewery and taproom for themselves."

Please drink responsibly!

The RailRiders open their 2024 season on March 29 with a three-game weekend set at Buffalo. The home opener is set for April 2 at 6:35 P.M. as the Syracuse Mets come to PNC Field. Season tickets, mini plans and the flex plan are all available now.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 16, 2024

RailRiders Unveil New Collaboration with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.