Rylan Kobre Named Round Rock Express Broadcaster

March 1, 2024







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express announced on Friday that Rylan Kobre has been named the team's play-by-play broadcaster beginning with the upcoming 2024 season. In what will be Kobre's third season working for the organization, he will hit the airwaves for all 150 games while maintaining his public relations duties.

Kobre's time as a play-by-play broadcaster in professional baseball includes stops at the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves) in 2019 and 2021 and the Boise Hawks (Short Season affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in 2018. He initially got his start in 2017 as the broadcaster for the Kenosha Kingfish of the Northwoods League.

"I truly believe that I work for the best organization in baseball, and I'm honored to talk about the great things we are doing on and off the field on a nightly basis," Kobre said. "The anticipation for this season has been building since the Rangers won the World Series and we're excited to celebrate their run while watching the next group of World Champions with our community."

Prior to joining the Round Rock Express at the start of the 2022 season as Manager, PR and Communications, Kobre served as the Director of Athletic Communications and Broadcasting for Trinity Christian College in Chicago, Illinois, where he also spent time broadcasting for Saint Xavier University and Loyola University Chicago.

In 2021, he received the Rich Kooy award from Trinity Christian College for his broadcasting work during the COVID-19 pandemic as fans were unable to attend games. The award is given each year to someone who contributes to the development of the athletics department at Trinity.

Kobre graduated from Boise State University in 2018 with a bachelor's in Communications & Media Studies and earned his master's in Journalism from Northwestern University in 2021. While at Boise State, he learned and honed his craft from the Voice of Boise State Athletics and Six-Time Idaho Sportscaster of the Year, Bob Behler.

"We're thrilled to introduce Rylan as our play-by-play broadcaster," Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We are fortunate that Rylan has had experience filling in for us over the last couple of seasons on the broadcast. He is very knowledgeable about our Express team, and we know that Rylan will make you feel like you are in the booth with him watching the game."

Fans will once again be able to listen to all Round Rock Express games on AM 1300 The Zone or on the iHeart Radio app. Home broadcasts will be available on 91.1 FM from inside Dell Diamond and will also be featured on MiLB.tv with a valid login.

Before the season gets underway, fans will be able to tune in via webcast on texasrangers.com to hear Kobre, along with Rangers voices Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler, call Texas Rangers Spring Training games on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 against the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, respectively.

The Express kick off the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Season memberships and Pick 6 Voucher Packs are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

