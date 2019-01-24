Ryane Clowe Stepping Down as Growlers Head Coach

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced today that Newfoundland native and Growlers head coach Ryane Clowe will be stepping down from his position due to medical reasons, effective immediately.

Assistant coach John Snowden has been named the Growlers new head coach while the club will search for a new assistant coach.

"We were honoured to have Ryane serve as the Growlers first Head Coach in franchise history but ultimately Ryane's health is a priority, to not only him, but the entire organization" said Dean MacDonald. "We have confidence that the strong foundation and winning culture established by Ryane and John this season will continue under the leadership of John Snowden."

Ryane Clowe will remain within the Leafs organization in a role that has yet to be determined.

"I'd like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs for the opportunity to become the first head coach in Newfoundland Growlers history," said Clowe. "As a St. John's native, I was extremely honoured and proud to have held this position but my health is first priority for both my family and I."

