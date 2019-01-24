ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Idaho's Kessy suspended

Idaho's Kale Kessy has been suspended for eight additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #517, Allen at Idaho, on Jan. 18.

Kessy missed Idaho's games vs. Allen (Jan. 19) and at Utah (Jan. 21) and will miss games at Wichita (Jan. 26 and Jan. 27), at Allen (Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2) and at Utah (Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9).

Newfoundland's Ferguson fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Brady Ferguson has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #538, Newfoundland at Worcester, on Jan. 19.

Ferguson was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 18:24 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ferguson will miss Newfoundland's games at Brampton (Jan. 26 and Jan. 27) and vs. Worcester (Feb. 1 and Feb. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Rapid City's Harrington fined, suspended

Rapid City's Matt Harrington has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #532, Florida at Rapid City, on Jan. 19.

Harrington was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 18:13 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Harrington will miss Rapid City's games at Kalamazoo (Jan. 25) and at Toledo (Jan. 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Fitze fined, suspended

Orlando's Dylan Fitze has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #156, Orlando at South Carolina, on Jan. 20.

Fitze was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 17:26 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Fitze will miss Orlando's games at Atlanta (Jan. 26), at Greenville (Feb. 1) and at Atlanta (Feb. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Donaghy fined, suspended

Orlando's Cody Donaghey has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #156, Orlando at South Carolina, on Jan. 20.

Donaghey was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 19:23 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Donaghey will miss Orlando's games at Atlanta (Jan. 26), at Greenville (Feb. 1), at Atlanta (Feb. 2) and vs. Jacksonville (Feb. 6 and Feb. 8).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.