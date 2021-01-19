Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment Partners with Rodeo Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment and Rodeo Austin are thrilled to announce a partnership that brings together two Central Texas legacy sports and entertainment groups. As part of the agreement, RS3 Strategic Hospitality will become the official hospitality provider for Rodeo Austin.

"Our family and our company have been Rodeo Austin fans for many years. Although we are known for baseball, the ranching and agricultural business has always been near and dear to our hearts," Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan said. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Rodeo Austin and help advance their mission of growing and supporting the next generation. We are honored that they would trust us to provide services to Rodeo Austin fans."

Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment and Rodeo Austin recently partnered together to host "Bulls in the Ballpark" at Dell Diamond, a two-day bull-riding event that saw the infield transformed into a rodeo arena housing the rowdiest bulls in PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding. The unique partnership allowed Rodeo Austin to continue its mission while giving fans an opportunity to experience rodeo action in a safe, socially distant atmosphere.

The success of Bulls in the Ballpark culminated in this new partnership between Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment and Rodeo Austin.

"Rodeo Austin has been a staple in Central Texas for over 80 years and we could not be more honored to bring RS3 Strategic Hospitality's award-winning service to the Travis County Expo Center, not just for the 15-day ProRodeo event but for numerous other events and opportunities associated with Rodeo Austin," President of RS3 Strategic Hospitality Jay Kudla said.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality currently operates the food and beverage services at nine other facilities in Texas, including Circuit of the Americas, Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Comerica Center in Frisco, Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, and Dell Diamond and United Heritage Center in Round Rock.

Between Formula 1, the United States Grand Prix, the IndyCar Classic and other events at Circuit of the Americas, dozens of concerts at Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Texas Stars hockey, Austin Spurs basketball and other concerts, shows and events at H-E-B Center, and Round Rock Express baseball at Dell Diamond, RS3 Strategic Hospitality served nearly 2.5 million sports fans in Central Texas in 2019.

"Rodeo Austin is excited about this new venture with RS3 and the Ryan Family. They have been supporters of our mission for many years with shared values and interests," CEO of Rodeo Austin Rob Golding said. "At Rodeo Austin we believe it takes grit to grow the next generation... it's in our roots. This partnership combines two organizations with deep Texas roots and a commitment to bring real Texas experiences and gritty fun to Texans of all ages."

Rodeo Austin is one of the leading non-profit organizations in Central Texas with events throughout the year which raise millions for Texas kids. Since 1938, Rodeo Austin has been a mission with a rodeo that has brought heritage and entertainment to the community.

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

