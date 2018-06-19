Ryan Markey's Grand Slam Blasts Bay Sox to 10-8 Win over Gulls in Suspended Game

It was a tale of two grand slams in Tuesday's first game of an unconventional doubleheader, with New Bedford's Ryan Markey (St. John's) clearing the bases in the sixth inning in the Bay Sox' 10-8 win over the Newport Gulls.

The game originally began last Wednesday in Newport, with heavy fog halting the contest at Cardines Field in the bottom of the third inning. The Gulls had just plated five runs in that third inning, which was capped by a grand slam by Zach Hoguelsson to give Newport a 6-5 lead.

The Southern Division foes resumed the game in New Bedford on Tuesday afternoon, and the offensive firepower continued at Paul Walsh Field. Markey's homer erased a two-run deficit, and the Bay Sox pitching staff held on for a tight victory that put New Bedford (7-5) back in first place in an extremely tight race.

Serafino Brito (Rutgers) pitched innings four through seven for New Bedford, allowing two runs - one via an absolute blast to center field by Hoguelsson in the seventh - with eight strikeouts and no walks in his first victory of the season. C.J. Dandeneau (UConn) worked around a one-out baserunner in the ninth to pick up his second save and end Newport's three-game winning streak.

Pinch-hitter Chandler Debrosse (Central Connecticut State) doubled in the ninth to drive in Tommy Seidl (Harvard), which gave the Bay Sox an insurance run. Debrosse, a three-year veteran of the Bay Sox, entered the ninth hitting just .160, but was able to bloop a double over the head of first baseman Zach Britton for New Bedford's 10th run. It was the second time in less than a week that New Bedford hit double digits for runs scored after their 11-3 victory over Winnipesaukee last Friday.

Both squads put up a five-spot in the third inning last Wednesday before the heavy fog rolled in. With the score 1-0 in Newport's favor, Christian Aybar (New England College) homered to tie it up, and both Robert Emery (San Francisco) and Seidl picked up RBI doubles in the five-run third.

The Gulls quickly responded, as all five batters that came up before the suspension came home, with Hoguelsson's granny ending up as the last at-bat in Newport.

The Gulls added to their lead in the fourth on a double, an error, and a groundout that made it 7-5. Newport's Holden Powell made his NECBL debut on the mound in the fourth, and looked very impressive through the first two innings of his outing, but the wheels quickly fell off with two down in the sixth. Andrew Rapoza (Barry) singled, Emery was hit by a pitch, and Austin Markmann (Sacred Heart) drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases before Markey's blast cleared them and ultimately secured the win.

Hoguelsson's second blast - he had one in Newport and one in New Bedford during the same game - cut the lead to 9-8, but Dandeneau and Debrosse secured the win, with some help from a dazzling defensive play by Markmann, who caught a foul ball against the fence between the New Bedford bullpen and clubhouse for the second out of the ninth inning.

The second game of the day, which was originally scheduled as a home game for New Bedford, will be a seven-inning encounter. The Bay Sox will travel to Mystic to face the Schooners on Wednesday night, then return home for games against the Plymouth Pilgrims on Thursday and the Sanford Mainers on Friday, with both starting at 6:30pm.

