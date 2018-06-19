Bark in the Park Thursday Night at 6:35pm

HOLYOKE, MA - The Blue Sox will be home again this Thursday night, June 21st to take on the Sanford Mainers for their second annual Bark in the Park promotion at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke. Fans will be able to bring their dog to the park and sit in a pre designated area of the park. Gates open at 5:30pm and first pitch is at 6:35pm.

Upon entry, fans will have to sign a waiver in order to bring their dog into the park. They will be situated in an area down the left field line. Water will be provided for our furry guests.

To purchase tickets, call us at (413) 533-1100 or buy them online at www.valleybluesox.com. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors.

