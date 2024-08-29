Ryan Lee Returns to Loud House Via Three-Year Deal

August 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Ryan Lee to a three-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Drafted by the Colorado Mammoth in the third round (25th overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft, Lee has spent his entire career playing for the burgundy and black squad. Most recently recording 39 points (6g, 33a) in just six late-season appearances with the team during the 2022-23 campaign, Lee returned from a lower-body injury and stepped right back into the rotation.

Averaging 6.5 points per-game despite rocking quite the knee brace, the RIT product powered Colorado back to its second consecutive NLL Finals by notching 35 points (11g, 24a) in seven postseason games played.

The season prior, Lee paced the squad by scoring a single-season franchise-high 119 points (34g, 85a), shattering John Grant Jr.'s previous record of 116 points. The primary scoring threat and overall team quarterback during the Mammoth's eventual 2021-22 NLL Championship-capturing campaign regularly teamed up with fellow forwards in Zed Williams, Eli McLaughlin and Connor Robinson in providing one of the most potent units in the league.

Later adding 10 points (2g, 8a) in the team's Quarterfinals win over the Calgary Roughnecks, he was limited to just one postseason appearance before suffering his initial lower-body injury. Despite being in and out of the lineup over the past three seasons, Lee has been one of the team's biggest contributors off the floor, regularly travelling with the team and staying in the thick of the huddle.

Having missed Colorado's entire 2023-24 campaign as the team endured a bit of a down year, Lee is expected to be back in action during Training Camp when the team gathers for the first time this fall. With Connor Kelly and Tyson Gibson getting their own deals this summer, the trio joins Zed Williams in forging one of the league's top-tiered righty O groups ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft just over two weeks away, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.