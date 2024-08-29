Fields Inks Four-Year Contract Extension

August 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed forward Connor Fields to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2028-29 season, pending league approval.

Fields, 28, earned Second Team All-League for the second straight year after leading the Knighthawks with career-highs in goals (56) assists (64) and points (120) in 18 games. He ranked second in the NLL in goals behind only New York's Jeff Teat and fourth in overall scoring while pacing all forwards in shots (267) and loose ball recoveries (158). He also added a team-high four points (1+3) in Rochester's only playoff appearance.

It marked the second straight season with at least 50 goals and 60 assists for Fields, who went on to set new franchise records in all offensive categories. He was the first player since John Tavares in 2001 to record more than 115 points and 150 loose ball recoveries in the same season. Fields, who's scored two goals or more in 31 of his 35 career games as a Knighthawk, also became just the second American-born player in league history (Joe Resetarits) to reach the 100-point mark in back-to-back seasons.

Fields, who was twice named the Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week last season, holds the single-season franchise records for goals, assists, points and loose ball recoveries by a forward in addition to single-game marks for goals (7), points (14), and shots (21), all of which were set during the 2023-24 campaign. Additionally, his 267 shots last season established a new NLL record.

In 67 career NLL games with Rochester, Buffalo and San Diego, Fields has amassed 348 points (160+188) and 478 loose ball recoveries in addition to 26 points (10+16) in nine career postseason appearances.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward played his collegiate lacrosse at the University at Albany, where he was a four-time All-American and named a Tewaaraton Award nominee in each of his final three seasons after amassing an astonishing 364 points (199+165) in 69 career games for the Great Danes, becoming one of the top scorers in Division I.

As a senior, the East Amherst, New York native ranked sixth in the nation in points per game (5.38) and assists per game (3.25) en route to earning America East Offensive Player of the Year and America East All-Conference First Team honors for the second straight year. He also led the Great Danes to their first-ever appearance in the Final Four, ultimately falling to Yale before being named to the All-Tournament Team for the second consecutive season.

Fields became just the fourth player in program history to be named a finalist for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, presented annually to the most outstanding men's and women's American college lacrosse players, following his junior season when he posted career-highs in assists (62) and points (117). He also led all Division I point-getters in points per game (6.5) while leading Albany to its third straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.

His breakout season came as a freshman in 2015 when he scored a single-season Division I record 66 goals in 19 games on his way to earning America East Rookie of the Year honors as well as a selection to the All-Rookie Team. Fields started and scored in every game during his rookie season, finishing first in the conference and second among all Division I players in goals per game (3.47) and eighth nationally in points per game (4.63).

Fields' 199 goals are most all-time at Albany while his 165 assists and 364 points are second in program history. He's also second and fourth all-time in Division I history in points and goals, respectively.

Prior to joining Albany, Fields was one of top high school players in the nation and was a two-time High School All-American at Bishop Timon - St. Jude in 2013 and 2014. Fields scored 129 goals as a junior, setting the New York State record, and 108 the following year as a senior. He was also a four-year letterwinner in both lacrosse and hockey, leading the Tigers to back-to-back State championships in 2012 and 2013.

Fields was originally drafted by San Diego in the first round (10th overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.

