Ryan Goes "Long" as the Otters Win 5-4

June 18, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - Trailing by two with two on in the top of the seventh, the Evansville Otters received a clutch three-run home run as Ryan Long did just as he name suggests, went long, giving pushing the Otters to a 5-4 win against the Washington Wild Things.

The go-ahead home run was Long's sixth of the season, giving him 28 RBIs.

The Otters were able to strike first in the third inning.

Hunter Cullen led off with a single to right field. After stealing second base, J.J. Gould grounded out to advance Cullen to third. David Cronin was able to hit a sac-fly to left-center to score Cullen, giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

The Wild Things tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, when J.J. Fernandez knocked in Mikael Mogues, who led off with a double, on an RBI single.

Rob Calabrese hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to break the tie for his fifth of the year, handing the Otters a 2-1 advantage.

Calabrese's home run would end the night for Washington starter AJ Bogucki, as he finished throwing six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, while fanning five. He ended with a no-decision.

The Wild Things responded scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

After Shane Hughes led off with a single, Mogues jacked a two-run homer to right field to give the Wild Things their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Hector Roa reached on an error, Fernandez singled to put runners on the corners, and Cody Erickson singled to score Roa as Washington doubled up the Otters 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, Cullen and Gould singled to lead off the inning, Cronin's bunt advanced them to second and third, and Long hit one over the fence in right field.

After getting one out in the seventh, Otters starter Jake Welch was pulled when he walked Shane Hughes. He finished with a no-decision, tossing 6.1 innings, surrendering only four runs -three earned - with no walks and four strikeouts.

Abraham Almonte relieved Welch, getting Mogues to ground out and Roa to strikeout ending the seventh.

Taylor Wright relieved Almonte in the eighth with a runner on third and two outs, ending the inning with a strikeout to Drew Bene.

Brett Marr led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, but Carlos Castro rushed in from first base to record a bunt-popout by Blake Adams. Danny Hrbek struck out Hughes and Mogues for his 26th and 27th strikeout, earning his fifth save of the season.

Wright earned the win, earning his 27th strikeout as well.

Game two from Wild Things Park will be Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. and can be heard on the radio at 91.5 FM WUEV or at evansvilleotters.com with Dave Nguyen on the call.

Tyler Vail will take the mound for the Otters, who is looking for his first win as a starter this year. He will be opposed by Michael Austin, who defeated the Otters back on May 29.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

The Otters will return home to Bosse Field June 25 for a six-game homestand against the Schaumburg Boomers and River City Rascals.

Highlighted promotions for that homestand include $2 Tuesday, Deaconess Strike Out Stroke Night, 14 WFIE and Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, Holly's House and Deaconess Women's Hospital Night, Deaconess Employee Night and Princess Night with postgame fireworks, and Sunday's series finale presented by North American Light, an Indiana Tool Plant.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

