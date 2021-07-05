Rush to Introduce New Head Coach

July 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, will host a press conference on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm MDT at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rush organization will announce and formally introduce the fourth Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations in team history. Following the press conference, there will be breakout sessions for local media partners. This event is open to the public, and we encourage all to attend.

WHAT: Rapid City Rush Press Conference, New Head Coach Introduction

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 1:00 p.m. MDT

WHERE: The Monument Ice Arena

444 Mt. Rushmore Rd. N

Rapid City, SD 57701

WHO: Jeff Dickerson, Spire Sports + Entertainment

Todd Mackin, President, Spire Hockey

Rapid City Rush

WHY: The Rapid City Rush will formally announce and introduce the fourth Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations in team history.

Rush Coaching History:

Daniel Tetrault (2017-2021): 275 games, 116-134-25

Mark DeSantis (2016-2017): 96 games, 38-47-11

Joe Ferras (2008-2016): 512 games, 272-192-48

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.