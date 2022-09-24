RUSH PLAYER SIGNING: Garrett Klotz Returns to Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday at Fan Fest via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Garrett Klotz has been signed for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm excited to be coming back to Rapid," Klotz said. "This will be my 15th season, so hopefully it's the best one. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody back in the arena. It's been a long offseason but ready to get back on the ice and to get the ball rolling."

Klotz re-signs for what will be his fifth season with the Rush. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 33-year-old recorded two goals and 12 assists over 38 games played. He also led the Rush with six fighting majors and notched 73 penalty minutes.

"Klotzy is a big part of this community and organization. On and off the ice he is a big figure," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He pushes teammates to be the best both on the ice and in the weight room and always working extra to better his game and help the younger pros. Klotzy is a great teammate who the players look up too. Adding him and wanting to be a part of what we are looking to do here in the Black Hills is huge for us all."

Over 14 professional seasons across the AHL, ECHL, CHL and EIHL, Klotz has appeared in 581 games, recorded 41 goals and 71 assists and registered 1,408 penalty minutes.

