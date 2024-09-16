Rumble Ponies RHP Nolan McLean Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

September 16, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that RHP Nolan McLean has been named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week for September 9-15.

McLean, who ranks as the Mets No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline, allowed just two hits over six scoreless frames on Thursday night against Portland, earning the win in a 9- 0 Rumble Ponies victory. He allowed just two walks and struck out six, at one point retiring 10 batters in a row.

In five of his last six starts, McLean did not allow more than two earned runs. In 25 starts between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton in 2024, McLean finished with a 3.78 ERA.

McLean was drafted in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 MLB draft out of Oklahoma State. He is from Willow Spring, North Carolina.

This is the second straight week a Rumble Ponies pitcher has received EL recognition. McLean is the fourth Rumble Ponies pitcher this season to receive an EL weekly award, joining RHP Joander Suarez (April 28 - May 5), RHP Brandon Sproat (July 29 - Aug 4), and RHP Jonah Tong (September 2-8).

