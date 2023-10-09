Rumble Ponies RHP Dom Hamel Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for September

Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Dom Hamel has been named Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Month for September.

Hamel ended his season with a signature performance in Game 2 of the Northeast Division Series on the road against Somerset. He allowed just three hits and struck out eight over seven and two thirds scoreless innings in Binghamton's 2-0 series clinching win, propelling the Rumble Ponies into the Eastern League Championship Series.

Hamel did not allow a run over his last three starts of the regular season. On September 1, he tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts against Harrisburg. Over 14 innings, the right-hander had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 24-to-5 and allowed just five hits, with opponents' batting only .109 against him.

Hamel finished the regular season second in the Eastern League with 160 strikeouts, fifth in ERA (3.85), fifth in WHIP (1.27), and fifth in innings pitched (124) over 25 starts with Binghamton.

The 24-year-old from Chandler, Arizona, was selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Dallas Baptist University. He was previously named the 2022 Mets Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Hamel is the eighth Rumble Ponies player to earn Eastern League honors this season and joins Mike Vasil as the second Binghamton starter this year to be named Pitcher of the Month.

Previously, Joander Suarez was named EL Pitcher of the Week for August 28 - September 3, OF Agustin Ruiz and RHP Tyler Stuart swept the weekly EL awards for the week of August 21-27, RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25, Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May, IF Jose Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

Coming off the Rumble Ponies' first trip to the playoffs since 2017 and first playoff series victory since 2014, tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

