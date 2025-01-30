Rumble Ponies Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule Ahead of Individual Game Tickets Going on Sale Sunday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce their 2025 Promotional Schedule ahead of individual game tickets going on sale this Sunday, February 2 at 10 a.m. The promotional schedule is highlighted by 13 Miller Auto Team fireworks shows, 12 giveaways, and five traveling acts/appearances.

This year, every Friday (excluding April 11) the Miller Auto Team Fireworks will light up the skies above the Southern Tier including the trademark Bing Bang Boom fireworks on July 4. Additionally, the Rumble Ponies home opener (April 8) and Pride Night (June 26) will feature special fireworks shows.

Fans can look forward to seeing the return of Mr. and Mrs. Met at Mirabito Stadium on Friday, April 25 along with some new entertainment groups: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (May 22), Grace Good: The Girl On Fire (May 23), Mutts Gone Nuts Frisbee Dog Group (July 29), and Bluey (August 31). VIP ticket packages are currently on sale for Bluey at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office and online.

Additionally, every Thursday the Rumble Ponies will play as the Binghamton Mets except for July 31 and August 14.

Special giveaways throughout the season include six replica jerseys, two hats, and a much-anticipated beach towel featuring the logo of the Binghamton Bathtub Donkeys on Saturday, June 28 for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Please see a list of other additional giveaways below:

- April 8 - Rally Towel Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)

- April 12 - Jackie Robinson #42 Jersey (First 1,000 Fans presented by Security Mutual Life Insurance)

- April 26 - Trick or Treat Buckets (First 1,000 Fans presented by Magic 101.7 & 102.5 The Vault)

- May 8 - Binghamton Mets Hockey Jersey (First 1,000 Fans presented by Warehouse Carpet & Mohawk Carpet)

- May 10 - Cóndores de Binghamton Replica Jersey (First 1,000 Fans presented by Fox 40 & My 8)

- May 24 - Camo Hat (First 1,000 Fans)

- June 7 - Southern Tier Shortcakes Jersey (First 1,000 Fans)

- June 28 - Binghamton Bathtub Donkeys Towels (First 1,000 Fans presented by Hinny Hard Seltzers)

- July 5 - 100 Grand Candy Bars (First 1,000 Fans)

- July 12 - Binghamton Mets Luau Shirts (First 1,000 Fans)

- August 2 - Binghamton Spiedies Bowling Shirts (First 1,000 Fans presented by Lupo's)

- August 16 - Italian Heritage Specialty Replica Jerseys (First 1,000 Fans)

- August 30 - Bucket Hat (First 1,000 Fans)

- September 13 - Mystery Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans)

Day of the Week Promotions include the following:

- Tuesdays - Twofer Tuesday presented by Magic 101.7 and 102.5 The Vault

- Wednesdays - We Care Wednesday presented by M&T Bank

- Thursdays - Throwback Thursday presented by 98.1 The Hawk and Labatt Blue

- Fridays - Miller Auto Team Fireworks (excluding April 11 th)

- Saturdays - Main Event Saturdays featuring a giveaway each Saturday

- Sundays - Senior Sunday ft. Pre-Game Senior Stroll presented by Home Instead Senior Care + Kids' Eat Free + Kids' Club presented by Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport

The Rumble Ponies have also added the following new promotions that are guaranteed to provide family fun. Ruby's Birthday Bash (April 25), Halfway to Halloween featuring It's The Great Pumpkin Rowdy The Pony! (April 26), Take a Trip to The BinghamPtons (May 23), Southern Tier Shortcakes, Diners, and Bing (June 7), Look I'm A Bathtub Donkey (June 28), Mets-A-Ritaville (July 12), Princess Pirates and Villains Day (August 17), First Responders Night (September 11), and Women In Sports Night (September 12).

In addition, all four-legged friends are invited to take part in our Bark In The Park games taking place on July 9, July 29, and August 31.

The Rumble Ponies will trade in their regular uniforms for specialty uniforms throughout the season which include: Peanuts Halloween Jerseys (April 26), Cóndores de Binghamton (May 10, July 8, August 26), Shortcakes (June 6 and 7), Bathtub Donkeys (June 28 and July 30), Lilo and Stitch Themed (August 1), with additional specialty uniforms to be announced at a later date.

For the entire promotional schedule please visit www.BINGRP.com.

The Rumble Ponies kick off the 2025 season at home on Tuesday, April 8th vs. the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:07 PM. Individual game tickets go on-sale at The Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office this Sunday, February 2 at 10 a.m.

