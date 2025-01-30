Yard Goats to Play as Thunder Chickens

January 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will play a game as the Hartford Thunder Chickens during the upcoming season at Dunkin' Park. The players will dress in the newly designed Thunder Chickens uniform jerseys and caps. The Thunder Chickens logo includes a turkey illuminated by a flash of lightning. The Thunder Chickens is one of two new alternate identities the Yard Goats will play as this season; the second identity will be unveiled along with the full promotional schedule on February 6th.

The Thunder Chicken is a nickname given to wild turkeys, because of the loud gobbling sound they make, which can be thunderous and guttural. Connecticut is home to a large and stable population of wild turkeys, an estimated 35,000 birds. It's also a nickname for the ruffed grouse... a bird native to Connecticut.

"We are thrilled that the Hartford Yard Goats have announced their new identity, the Thunder Chickens," said Deputy Commissioner Mason Trumble from the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection. "The 'Thunder Chicken' "flushes" or flies away with the loud noise of their beating wings, often startling the unsuspecting hiker - or baseball fan."

"Our fans love wild alternate identities," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "The Thunder Chickens is another crazy and fun brand, and we are excited to add it to our 2025 starting lineup."

The team has enjoyed tremendous success with the past alternate identities including the Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos, Steamed Cheeseburgers, Whirlybirds, River Hogs, Praying Mantis and more. The Hartford Bouncing Pickles was named Minor League Baseball's best theme night in 2023.

Individual tickets will go on sale for all home games on Friday, February 7th at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats open the season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM), and host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots at Dunkin' Park.

The Yard Goats were recently named 2024 Organization of the Year by Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and selected among the 120 full-season affiliated teams across the U.S. and Canada. Since moving into Dunkin' Park, the Yard Goats have seen continued increase in attendance each season.

