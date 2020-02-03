Rumble Bees Update

February 3, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





THE STATE OF THE STANDINGS: It's a vastly improved band of road weary warriors in the Rumble Bees camp as January of the New Year 2020 turns to February in this maiden voyage FPHL pro hockey campaign of 2019-20 for the Battle Creek club. Under the auspices of General Manager/Coach Adam Stio, the Rumble Bees squadron has recently completed a rigorous regimen consisting of playing 12 of their last 13-games in the hostile territories of foreign ice as well as 20 of their last 26-outings having been played away from home bay. This past weekend, "Stio's Stallions" culminated their third 6-games' road junket journey of the current campaign with, perhaps, their best two successive games in as many nights abroad in this new calendar year. Extracting a much-valued one-point through their overtime affair Saturday night in Watertown, the hometown team has compiled a 11(1-9-1) mark through its initial 11-games of 2020 with 10-of those bouts being abroad. Battle Creek was 28(1-27-0) in its season's first half; 7(0-6-1) thus far in the second half; home: 1(0-1-0); road: 6(0-5-1). The Rumble Bees have played only one home game since December 21st. With the season now advancing into February, the FPHL Standings a this stage of the season; Western Division: 1- Carolina 34(27-5-2)81; Thunderbirds are 3(0-2-1) in their last 3-starts with all 3-decisions coming against Eastern Division pace-setting Danbury; 2- Danville 35(21-11-3)65; last 10(8-1-1); last 22(15-4-3); 3- Port Huron 32(21-11-0); last 7(5-2-0); 4- Columbus 33(15-17-1)42; last 2(0-2-0). Eastern Division: 1- Danbury 35(24-9-2)71; last 7(6-1-0); 2- Watertown 36(21-13-2)64; last 6(6-0-0); 3- Elmira 34(19-12-3)58; last 7(6-0-1); 4- Mentor 36(14-19-3)45; last 8(1-7-0); last 14(2-10-2); 5- Delaware 32(8-24-0)24; last 7(0-7-0).

FINALLY IN THE HOME ZONE: With merely 6-home games remaining of their 21-games still to be played on the docket, the Rumble Bees, at long last, will be in the amiable climes and environs of The Rink Battle Creek this upcoming weekend when they rekindle animosities with their in-state and fellow fractious foes from the Western Division, the Port Huron Prowlers. The Rumble Bees will engage in on-ice combat with the third place Prowlers both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 pm. Battle Creek has only been seen on home ice once since December 21st when they also clashed with the Port Huron club in their lone home game of the past month, January 17th, absorbing a 7-2 setback. In all, for the month of February, the "Bees of Rumble" list 10-games on the slate with 7-more being on the road with 3-being played here at home.

WEEKEND OF PRIMO PROMOS: When the Rumble Bees play host to Port Huron this upcoming weekend at The Rink Battle Creek in a two-games in two nights series, the organization will be presenting its best premium promotions of this inaugural campaign. On Friday night, it will be "LADIES NIGHT" and "SUPERHEROES NIGHT" while Saturday night has been designated as "STAR WARS NIGHT!" Friday night, all Ladies will get their tickets for only $5!! Those wearing the best Superheroes ensembles will capture a plethora of prizes, a gaggle of gifts from the Rumble Bees. Then on Saturday night, the Rumble Bees will don special "STAR WARS" jerseys which will be auctioned immediately following the game. Additionally, the "STAR WARS" characters will be in attendance, amongst us and all around us on this special night.

"THE RUMBLE BEES BUZZ" BEGINS: "The Rumble Bees Buzz," the live show is back in town downtown in our town on Monday night from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm live from The Cricket Club. Join the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees and show host, Terry Ficorelli for a special "goalies show" edition. Team goaltenders 1- Morgan Hudson and 30- Joel Eisenhower will be this week's special guests. Everyone is invited to attend the program and become a major part of our live studio audience and the Rumble Bees weekly show.

THE WATERTOWN WEEK THAT WAS: Armed with a significantly upgraded and elevated lineup, the Rumble Bees past weekend in Watertown clearly pointed to a very positive, promising remainder of the current campaign. Extracting one point through the weekend two-games' series by way of their first-ever endeavor into the drama, suspense and thrilling theater of 3-on-3 overtime, the BC Icers absorbed a 4-1 setback in a hard-fought, fiercely-competitive contest in game one Friday night before their Saturday night 4-3 OT outcome in the second installment of the set on Saturday night. In Friday night's tussle, center Nate Pelligra accounted for the Rumble Bees sole strike, a GTG in the first frame of the game. In Saturday's encore encounter, the Rumble Bees battled the Wolves to the bitter end, earning one point. Actually constructing a 3-1 late second period advantage, "The BC Boys" were spearheaded by 2-goals and 1-assist from right wing Willie Daigneault and a singleton caged by left wing Marco Luciani (GTG). Goaltender Joel Eisenhower was a staunch, stellar stalwart in both bouts, rebuffing 70 of 78-SOG.

WILLIE WASP WHEELS: Recently-acquired right wing Willie Daigneault has made his magical, mystical mark in the Rumble Bees lineup. The past weekend in Watertown, the diminutive, dynamic sparkplug was integral and instrumental on all 4 of his club's goals, registering 2-goals and 2-assists. The Gibbons, BC native essayed the primary assist on his team's sole goal Friday night before authoring 2-second period strikes, one of those on the power play in game two of the weekend series on Saturday night. In the process "Willie Wonder" was heralded as the game's #3 Star. Daigneault will commence the new week riding the wave of a 3-games' point streak; 3(3-2-5) along with 21-PIM.

SLICK SLEEK CENTER: Returning to the lineup following a protracted three-weeks' absence due to injury, center Nate Pelligra, made his return one that was worth the wait. Like Daigneault, acquired in a separate deal with Elmira, the Webster, NY product was involved in 3 of his team's 4-goals in Watertown the past weekend. On Friday night, he delivered his club's lone goal, the GTG in the opening period, before engineering a pair of crafty assists in the harrowing overtime affair on Saturday night. For the weekend, Pelligra was 2(1-2-3) and in his initial 3-outings for his BC squad, he has registered points in all 3-games; 3(2-2-4).

THE LANDIN' OF BRANDON: Yet another major Rumble Bees' acquisition also has stepped into the lineup and asserted his offensive talents and exploits. Obtained earlier in the week in a deal with Delaware, center/right wing Brandon Contratto injected a positive, plus influence of point productivity in a hockey club which has desparately needed more punch, more firepower. Logging a bevy of ice time, the West Bloomfield, MI product acted the role of playmaker extraordinaire in the Saturday night OT affair in Watertown as he garnered 2-primary power play assists on his team's first 2-goals. The erstwhile star-studded standout scoring star from both the U. of Michigan-Dearborn and Brother Rice High School has already emerged as a major, supreme catalyst in giving the Rumble Bees much hope and promise for the duration of the season.

RECITE ROSTER RESET: As the season's schedule moves into February, the Rumble Bees' roster continues to evolve in an all-out effort to augment the competitive nature of the fledgling team. The past week, Battle Creek acquired high-scoring center/RW Brandon Contratto form Delaware in exchange for defenseman Brett Menton. Moreover, the club was considerably bolstered with the returns of goaltender Joel Eisenhower and center Nate Pelligra after lengthy absences due to injury. Remaining on the team's injured list are: defenseman Dave Nicoletti, center Adam Howey, left wing Shea Carey, right wings Jake Mortley and Maxim Noskov. Meanwhile goaltender Michal Marcinek and left wing Austin Petrie did not accompany the club on the excursion to Watertown. Presently the Rumble Bees roster lists 26-players with more player movement anticipated this week.

THE STUDS OF THE STING: Through their most recent acquisitions and other such matters of player procurement, the Rumble Bees are beginning to show signs of more offensive productivity. Some of the cases in point: Maxim Noskov last 8-games; 8(2-5-7); Willie Daigneault last 3 (3-2-5); Nate Pelligra last 3(2-2-4); Marco Luciani last 7(3-2-5); Adam Howey last 6(2-2-4); Jakub Volf last 9(4-1-5); Brandon Contratto last 1(0-2-2); Ryan Alves last 1(0-2-2).

POWER PLAY PERCOLATES: With the insertion of more offensive weapons into their lineup, the Rumble Bees power play percolated and resonated the past weekend in Watertown. On Saturday night, for the fifth time thus far this season, the power play power plant crafted 2-PPG in the same game with irrepressible, irascible right wing Willie Daigneault stoking both strikes. The extra man band is now 2 for the last 6; 33.3%; 4 for the last 11; 36.4%; 6 for the last 28; 21.4%. Meanwhile, the penalty-killing cast may need a new tonic and elixir as in the same Saturday night game, for the seventh time this season, the shorthand band surrendered 3-PPGA in the OT outcome in Watertown. The opposition is now 5 for the last 10; 50%; 7 for the last 18; 61.1 efficiency rating; 9 for the last 25; 64%.

FEW FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": On Saturday night, the Rumble Bees played extra time in overtime for the first time in franchise history. In the same game, the Rumble Bees 3-1 second period lead represented only their second two-goals lead of the season. The first one came back on December 20th on home ice where the club enjoyed a 5-1 late second period advantage before bowing to Elmira in regulation time, 6-5. Willie Daigneault's 2-PPG Saturday matched Ryan Alves for most PPG by a BC player this season. Watertown's 35-SOG Friday represented the second fewest yielded by BC this season. Marco Luciani's first period PPG Saturday night was his his 3rd PPG of the season, tying Ryan Alves for most PPG on the club. Rumble Bees is 4(1-2-1) in one-goal games this season. All 4 of the points accrued by BC this season have been attained abroad. Willie Daigneault's 3-points Saturday equaled a team-best set earlier this season by Ryan Alves. Joel Eisenhower's return to the lineup Wednesday night was his first appearance since January 3rd when he backstopped his team to its one and only victory, 2-1 in Elmira. Nate Pelligra's return on Friday night was his first since January 10th when he incurred injury in his Rumble Bees debut in which he scored his first goal against the Dashers in Danville. Rumble Bees capped the January schedule with a record of 10(1-9-0), playing 9 of those 10-games in enemy territory. BC has launched the last two months slate with points in the standings; the Jan. 3rd triumph in Elmira and the Feb. 1st OT game in Watertown.

RUMBLE BEES RADIO: All Rumble Bees games, home and away, play-by-play, all the way are broadcast live on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM right here in Battle Creek. Join the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees. Terry Ficorelli for all the electrifying action. Moreover, fans can "tune-up and tune-in" on the world-wide internet as all games are streamed live on 1027wfat.com and click "Listen Now." In addition, fans can stay up to date everyday even when there is not a game. It is the "The Rumble Bees Hockey Update," Monday through Friday, afternoon prime-time, drive-time at 4:35 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

TICKETS FOR THE GAME: Rumble Bees Season Tickets for the rest of the current season as well as Single Game Tickets are available at the Rumble Bees office located at The Rink Battle Creek; by phone (269) 243-5027; or online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

