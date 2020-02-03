Newcomers Power Prowlers Past Ice Breakers for Weekend Sweep

It was a weekend for newcomers as the Prowlers welcomed Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol to the roster. In a two-game weekend set, the Port Huron Prowlers would end up sweeping the Mentor Ice Breakers. On Friday, the Prowlers earned a 4-2 victory and on Saturday they added five to that total downing Mentor 9-2. Here is how it all went down.

In the first game, the Prowlers would get the scoring started when Dalton Jay found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the first period.

In the second period, Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol would each tally for the Prowlers putting Port Huron up 3-0. Richard Pinkowski would cut the lead to two for Mentor but Moroso would have the last laugh when he deflected home a shot to beat Frankie McLendon.

Isaiah Crawford would be the lone goal-scorer in the third period but the Prowlers would hold on and earn three points in the first game of the weekend series winning by the score of 4-2.

On Saturday night, the Ice Breakers struck first when Steven Fowlers would wrist a shot over Blake Scott's shoulder to put mentor up 1-0. Bobby Sokol would tie the game up on the power play in the dying minutes of the period.

Then Port Huron would really turn up the offense in the second, scoring five unanswered goals. Bobby Sokol would find the back of the net twice and Austin Fetterly would tally as well. Justin Portillo would also score short-handed after intercepting a puck in the defensive end, rushing up ice to slide the puck five-hole past McClendon.

In the third period, Mike Moroso would complete his hat-trick and score more to boot bringing his weekend goal tally to six. Once again, Austin Fetterly would find the back of the net on the penalty kill. Declan Conway would score for Mentor with one second left in the third period but it was to no avail and the Prowlers would take game two by a score of 9-2.

Newcomers Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol each made impacting statements this weekend. Moroso finished the weekend with six goals and an assist while Sokol had three goals and two assists. The new guys scored nine of the 13 goals and Head Coach Joe Pace had nothing but praise for the newcomers and the team.

"Mike and Bobby really stepped in perfectly this weekend. They both didn't have a lot of time to adjust to the game plan but still were the most significant performers we had." Pace said. We're glad to have them on the team and we know they'll be big factors for this second half of the season."

With the six points, the Prowlers remain in third place in the Western Division with a record of 17-11-4-0. The Ice Breakers sit fourth in the Eastern Division with a record of 14-19-0-3.

Next weekend the Prowlers head to Battle Creek on Friday and Saturday night to face the Rumble Bees. Both those games start at 7:35 PM and those games can be heard on mixlr.com/phprowlers. On Sunday, the Prowlers are back at home to welcome in the Elmira Enforcers at 3 PM. That game can be caught on EBW.TV.

