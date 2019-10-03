Rumble Bees on Battle Creek's All-New WFAT 102.7 FM

BATTLE CREEK, MI--- Set to embark on their inaugural campaign in bringing pro hockey back to the Battle Creek area, the newly-minted Battle Creek Rumble Bees of the Federal Prospects Hockey league (FPHL) have announced on this date an all-encompassing radio presentation for the rapidly approaching 2019-20 season.

In a major joint press conference conducted today at the Rumble Bees hockey home of The Rink Battle Creek, downtown, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees and Midwest Communications Radio have reached accord through an extensive marketing partnership whereby radio stations WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM will become the official radio flagship home for all of the Rumble Bees' live play-by-play broadcasts. Moreover, also included in the contractual agreement will be a daily radio report, "The Rumble Bees Hockey Update" which will be presented Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm to be heard on 102.7 FM and 930 AM, "THE FAT ONE."

Rumble Bees General Manager Adam Stio expressed much elation with the hockey club's partnership with Midwest Communications. "To have the opportunity to partner with such a first-class organization as Midwest Communications represents a major positive step forward in the building of our organization. Having all of our games on radio on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM will promote and grow the following of Rumble Bees hockey in the Battle Creek area."

Midwest Communications Sales Manager Jay Morris echoed the sentiments of excitement pertaining to this all-new association. "We, at Midwest Communications are proud to be working with Adam, Terry and the entire Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization. It is fantastic for Battle Creek to have a pro hockey team and we can't wait for the season to start. We are honored to be their media partner and to air all of the Rumble Bees games this season on our new station, 102.7 FM WFAT, "The Fat One."

For the 2019-20 FPHL season, all games played by the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, pre-season, regular season and playoff games, home and away, in their entirety, will be aired live with all of the play-by-play action on 102.7 FM and 930 AM, "THE FAT ONE." All game broadcasts will consist of a one-half hour Pre-Game Show as well as the "Rumble Bees Star of the Game Show," which will immediately follow all home games and the Rumble Bees Post Game Show, the latter program offering will follow all Rumble Bees games.

The Rumble Bees very first game broadcast of their fledgling franchise season will be their FPHL Battle Creek pro hockey premiere on opening night, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, when they lock antlers with their West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers. Opening face-off for the Rumble Bees historical first-ever pro hockey appearance is set for 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek with broadcast air-time on 102.7 FM and 930 AM "THE FAT ONE" being 7:00 pm.

Also included as an instrumental, major part of the Rumble Bees 2019-20 radio presentation will be the daily radio report, "THE RUMBLE BEES HOCKEY UPDATE." This daily report willbe on the air on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM, Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm with its premiere set for MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH, the official opening day of the Rumble Bees first-ever training camp.

Coinciding with today's radio marketing partnership, the Rumble Bees organization introduced 40-year hockey TV/Radio play-by-play veteran TERRY FICORELLI as "The Voice of Rumble Bees Hockey." Widely known in the world of pro hockey, and particularly in his home state of Michigan as "FIC," Terry has been behind the "mic" calling over 3,700-games.

As part of this broadcast agreement, hockey fans will also be able to tune-in to Rumble Bees hockey with "Fic" on the world-wide internet through their radio flagship WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

