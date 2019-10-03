Rumble Bees Introduce Terry Ficorelli as "Voice of the Rumble Bees"

October 3, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





Battle Creek Rumble Bees, in conjunction with Midwest Communications Radio and radio station WFAT (102.7 FM and 930 AM), are excited and proud to bring back the legendary voice of Terry Ficorelli to West Michigan Hockey as the Vice-President Broadcasting/Communications. Fondly known as "Fic" in the hockey world, Ficorelli will be broadcasting all home and away hockey games for the newly minted FPHL Battle Creek Rumble Bees for the 2019/2020 Season.

"We are thrilled to have Terry join our organization. Fic's name and voice are synonymous with hockey excitement and success. His love, passion and commitment to our great game and business will be immeasurable assets to the Rumble Bees and all of Battle Creek" said Adam Stio, General Manager Rumble Bees. "Fic will add another level of professionalism, energy, entertainment and personality to our Rumble Bees' organization and the FPHL."

Terry Ficorelli has a long and storied career in hockey radio and television broadcasting. He has broadcast over 3,700 hockey games during his career, starting with being the Play-by-Play radio broadcaster, while still attending MSU, for the Kalamzoo Wings where he remained for

the first eleven years of highly successful K-Wings hockey. During that time, the Wings garnered an unprecedented three (3) consecutive championships. While in Kalamazoo, Ficorelli was a vital, popular and visible part of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek/West Michigan community, by donating his time well beyond the K-Wings hockey stadium. He was actively involved in a variety of community events, including being the honorary chairman and local co-host for the Jerry Lewis Telethon during his stay in Kalamzoo.

From Kalamazoo, Ficorelli's career took him to the AHL Adirondack Red Wings, Baltimore Skipjacks and IHL Cincinnati Cyclones.

During his five year stint in Cincinnati, Ficorelli was named Best Sports Announcer in Cincinnati three times. Ficorelli returned to West Michigan in 1995 where he was named as the pre-eminent voice of the Muskegon Fury and later the Muskegon Lumberjacks minor pro hockey clubs. During this time Fic added five more championship rings to his collection. One in 1985 with the Adirondack Red Wings and 4 more with the Muskegon Fury Hockey Club. In 2010 Terry Ficorelli moved to Indiana, where he was the voice of the ECHL Evansville IceMen, the Evansville Junior Thunderbolts and ECHL Indy Fuel where he called play by play on both television and radio.

In all, "Fic" has been behind the hockey "mic" to call eight pro championships and 24 League All-Star Games in the AHL, IHL, CHL, ECHL and UHL while also achieving the distinction of being the lone-ever non-player to earn the IHL League's Snider Award for Outstanding Communiity Service. He is only three-time winner of the UHL Broadcaster of the Year Award as well as UHL PR Director of the Year Award.

Terry returned again to West Michigan in 2018 with a plan to continue his hockey broadcast career with a Michigan based minor pro- hockey club. It was a perfect union when the Rumble Bees offered him the broadcast position in their inaugural season. "I can't begin to tell you how excited I am to be returning to my geographic hockey roots by broadcasting play-by-play for the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Hockey has always been a part of my life. Hockey, hockey people and the business of hockey have always been my passion. Hockey is not a job for me, it is a way of life. I am looking forward to promoting the Rumble Bees in the greater Battle Creek area and all of the West Michigan Community. I want to thank Adam and the Rumble Bees' organization for this great opportunity." Ficorelli finished with, "I feel very grateful, thankful and humbled that after all these many years I can still do what I truly love."

Rumble Bees game broadcasts can be heard on radio station WFAT on 102.7 FM and 930 AM both home and away. Pre-game shows will begin one half-hour before each game and each game will be followed by a one-half hour post-game show summary. Plus you can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game by tuning in at 4:35 Monday through Friday by listening to Fic on the Rumble Bees' daily update.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.