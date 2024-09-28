Ruffin Sets up Montreal TD with HUGE Interception: CFL
September 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Dionté Ruffin picks off Chad Kelly, setting up a 10-yd Walter Fletcher touchdown.
