RubberDucks to Raise Funds for Lewiston Victims

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will hold a fundraising series to aid the victims of the recent tragedy in Lewiston, ME. The city of Lewiston is located near the two Eastern League cities of Manchester, NH and Portland, ME; the RubberDucks are working with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Portland Sea Dogs to raise funds for the victims of the tragic shooting.

During the RubberDucks series against the Fisher Cats on May 28-June 2, the RubberDucks will donate one dollar from every walk-up ticket sold during the six-game series to the Lewiston/Auburn Response Fund.

"After hearing the news of the recent tragedy in Maine, we wanted to join with our Eastern League family in helping support those who have been affected," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "When the RubberDucks hit the road the following series for Portland, we hope to not only deliver a highly competitive and entertaining series, but also the support from the people of Akron."

In addition to the donation from every walk-up ticket sold during the New Hampshire series, the RubberDucks and Fisher Cats are going to each donate a dollar for every run scored during the six-game set.

The RubberDucks will deliver a check with the total donation to Portland during the road series against the Sea Dogs on June 4-9.

