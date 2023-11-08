John "JB" Bayne Steps Down as Rumble Ponies GM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that John "JB" Bayne has stepped down as the General Manager of the team.

"We are grateful for the many contributions JB made over the years to make professional baseball in Binghamton thrive," said David Sobotka, Binghamton Rumble Ponies President, "and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

Richard Tylicki, a longtime member of the club's front office, will assume the role of Acting General Manager while the team conducts a search for a permanent successor.

The Rumble Ponies, 2023 Eastern League Championship runners-up, open the season on April 5, 2024 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium.

