RubberDucks to Partner with Broadway in Akron Presented by Playhouse Square

November 8, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and Playhouse Square announce the beginning of a partnership to highlight Broadway in Akron's amazing shows and Akron's theater history.

The Broadway in Akron Series is a collaboration between Playhouse Square and The University of Akron which brings touring Broadway shows to the city. This year's series brings four different shows to University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall, starting with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in September and continuing with Dear Evan Hansen this month, Hadestown in February and Come From Away in March.

" We are thrilled to join Playhouse Square and EJ Thomas Hall in this new relationship," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "The performing arts have a special relationship with Akron, and we are excited to join two giants of the performing arts world in helping bring amazing entertainment to the ballpark as well as the theater."

RubberDucks mascots can be found at select shows during the 2024-25 Broadway in Akron series. The RubberDucks will bring Broadway to the ballpark during the 2025 season with a special promotional night at Canal Park. Fans of both the RubberDucks and the Broadway in Akron series will receive special perks during the partnership.

"Both baseball and Broadway bring us together for fun, shared experiences with our friends and family members," said David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming, Playhouse Square. "This partnership between the RubberDucks and Playhouse Square will give the Akron community special opportunities to enjoy the excitement that occurs on the field and on the stage, and we couldn't be more excited."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 8, 2024

RubberDucks to Partner with Broadway in Akron Presented by Playhouse Square - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.