RubberDucks to Host OHSAA Baseball State Tournament for Three Years

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association and the Akron RubberDucks announce a three-year agreement to keep the OHSAA baseball state tournament at Canal Park. The 2022 OHSAA baseball state tournament will take place June 9-11.

Akron first hosted the state tournament in 2019. The 2022 tournament will mark the third straight season of the event taking place at Canal Park.

"We are excited to return as the host of the baseball championships for the next three years," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "It is an honor to reach this agreement to continue bring the best high school players from all around the state to the wonderful community of Akron for many years. Thank you to Doug Ute, Emily Mason and the entire OHSAA staff for bringing this event back to Akron. After our own championship season in 2021, we are excited to see more champions crowned at Canal Park in 2022 and for years to come."

Each day of the 2022 OHSAA baseball state tournament will feature four games. The state semi-finals will take place Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10 with the state championship games taking place Saturday, June 11.

"The RubberDucks have been great hosts and we are very excited to continue working with them," OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said. "Canal Park is such a fantastic venue and our schools, communities and staff have had a wonderful experience in Akron. The stadium is a perfect fit for our state tournament, but even more importantly, the RubberDucks staff is so great to work with, and they go above and beyond to make the experience special."

State tournament pairings and ticket information will be announced closer to the event. In 2021, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Warren John F. Kennedy and New Albany each won state championships at Canal Park.

In 2022, Canal Park will debut an upgraded seating experience with the replacement and modernization of the seating bowl.

